Parents formally charged after 8-month-old overdoses on fentanyl

DAYTON — A mother and father have been formally charged after their 8-month-old child overdosed in April.

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On July 28, Verlon Ray Martin and Rachal Collie were both indicted in the Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas on the following charges:

One count of endangering children (parent)

Two counts of possession of heroin

Two counts of possession of fentanyl-related compound

Two counts of aggravated possession of drugs

A spokesperson with the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office said this indictment is connected with the overdose of their infant child on April 26.

Officials recently obtained the lab results, which showed that fentanyl, heroin, and methamphetamines were found during a search of the home.

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As previously reported, Dayton police responded to a home in the 200 block of Redwood Avenue for reports of a person down.

When police arrived, they found an unresponsive 8-month-old child.

The child was taken to the hospital, where it was discovered they were suffering from a fentanyl overdose.

Dayton police previously told News Center 7 that the child was in critical but stable condition.

Martin and Collie were arrested and initially booked in jail on suspicion of endangering children, but are no longer in custody.

They are scheduled to be arraigned on August 11, according to court records.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

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