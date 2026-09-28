Parents say their kids too scared to ride school bus in Miami Co.

A social media video showing parents and kids mad at a Miami County bus driver has gone viral. The school district said the driver refused to open the doors.

Parents say their kids too scared to ride school bus in Miami Co.

WEST MILTON — A social media video showing parents and kids mad at a Miami County bus driver has gone viral.

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As reported on News Center 7 at 6, the situation prompted three people to call police.

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The situation prompted three people to call police.

West Milton Schools said that the bus driver noticed an upset parent in the road at a bus stop during an afternoon route. It was because of unruly kids.

The school district said that the driver was following policy.

A student inside the bus called 911.

“We’re inside the bus,” the student said. “The bus driver is not letting us go out because we’re not sitting down.”

A chaotic bus ride home led to an unruly bus stop in West Milton.

“The bus driver won’t let you get off because you guys won’t sit?” the dispatcher said.

“Yeah,” the student replied.

“Okay, we’ve already got an officer on the way. Just stay put where you are, okay?” the dispatcher said.

At least three people called the police. This includes the West Milton School’s transportation department.

“We have an unruly parent who is standing at the door, not allowing us to stop the bus,” the operations director said. “I don’t want him letting kids off.”

Stephanie Sult shot cellphone video of a West Milton Union bus stopped with the door closed last week.

In the video, you can hear the kids on the bus crying and screaming.

“It just completely broke my heart, just seeing kids crying and begging for help,” she said.

Sult said that she did not see the parents standing at the door.

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