Parents, students react as classes resume after fire closed local elementary school

Sky 7 Drone shot of roof from New Carlisle Elementary School

NEW CARLISLE — Some students will return to class on Monday after their school caught fire earlier this month.

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As reported on News Center 7 at 11, Students will fill the halls at New Carlisle Elementary School.

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The school was closed last week due to cleanup efforts after the roof caught fire when lightning struck it.

The New Carlisle Fire Department, along with mutual aid departments, was called to a fire at New Carlisle Elementary School on Kennison Avenue on Sept. 16, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

Parents say that their kids are excited to return to school and see their friends.

“My girls love school,” said Anthony Wiley.

His girls are in second and fourth grade. He was at work in Englewood when lightning struck the school on Sept. 16.

“I was kind of surprised,” said Wiley. “That doesn’t happen every day, especially to a school.”

He’s pleased about the repairs so far.

“I kind of expected it to be longer, depending on how bad the damage was,” said Wiley. “But I think the school handled it pretty well, honestly.”

News Center 7’s Ava Petrosky contacted Tecumseh Local Schools Superintendent Paula Crew on Sunday. In an email sent to News Center 7, she said the northern part of the building has been cleared and inspected for everyone’s safety. Second graders, third graders, and fourth graders will return to class there.

Fifth grade students will be dropped off and picked up at New Carlisle Elementary. They will be bussed and spend their day at Medway School.

Crew said that the fire damaged the fifth-grade hallway the worst. She stated that the building repairs will take about four to six weeks.

Fifth grader Jaxson Swasey said that he is looking forward to going back after enjoying some time off.

“Because I wouldn’t be able to see my friends,” he said.

Crew said that they are thrilled to reunite their staff and students.

News Center 7 will continue following this story.

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