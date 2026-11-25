ENGLEWOOD — An injured hawk was rescued from a local dam last week.
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On Nov. 20, just before 10 a.m., a Five Rivers MetroParks ranger located an injured red-tailed hawk on Route 40 on the Englewood Dam, according to a social media post.
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The post stated that rangers had just completed their CPR/AED/First Aid training, so rangers were prepared.
“They ‘raptor’ in a blanket and took her to Glen Hellen Raptor Center. [BTW, our Chief of Public Safety loves puns],” the post read. “Shout out to Ranger Pearson and all our rangers for their dedication to all living creatures, great and small!”
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