Part of area road to close later this month due to bridge replacement project

Part of area road to close later this month due to bridge replacement project

WAYNE COUNTY, INDIANA — Part of an area road will be closed later this month due to a bridge deck replacement project.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

U.S. 35 in Wayne County, Indiana, will be closed over the Whitewater River around Feb. 23, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation (IDOT).

The project will take place between State Road 1 and Hadley Road.

TRENDING STORIES:

It is designed to extend the bridge’s life by 75 years.

There will be an official detour. Drivers will take State Road 1, State Road 38, and U.S. 35 to get around the project, IDOT said.

The bridge is expected to remain inaccessible to traffic for six months.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group