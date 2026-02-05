Part of busy intersection closed after water main break in Kettering

Photo from Montgomery County (via Facebook)

Water main repair at East Stroop and Wilmington

KETTERING — Part of a busy Montgomery County intersection is closed due to a broken water main.

Crews will repair a water main on East Stroop Road and Wilmington Pike, according to a Montgomery County Environmental Services (MCES) spokesperson.

Westbound East Stroop Road will be reduced to one lane approaching Wilmington Pike.

The left-turn and center lanes will be blocked on Eastbound East Stroop Road, the spokesperson said.

Drivers should allow extra time and expect delays.

