Part of busy intersection closed after water main break in Kettering

KETTERING — Part of a busy Montgomery County intersection is closed due to a broken water main.
Crews will repair a water main on East Stroop Road and Wilmington Pike, according to a Montgomery County Environmental Services (MCES) spokesperson.
Westbound East Stroop Road will be reduced to one lane approaching Wilmington Pike.
The left-turn and center lanes will be blocked on Eastbound East Stroop Road, the spokesperson said.
Drivers should allow extra time and expect delays.
