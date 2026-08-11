Part of busy road to close due to sewer line work in Montgomery Co.

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — A road closure will impact drivers in Montgomery County on Tuesday.

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Crews will close West Whipp Road between Paddington Road and Far Hills Avenue due to maintenance work on a sanitary sewer line, according to a Montgomery County Environmental Services (MCES) spokesperson.

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Drivers will be directed to use a detour route of Far Hills Avenue, Rahn, and Mad River Roads around the closed section of West Whipp Road in Washington Township.

“MCES will maintain the detour route throughout the duration of the project and will ensure all detour signs remain properly positioned and visible for drivers,” the spokesperson said.

Drivers are encouraged to give themselves extra time.

MCES said that the closure will remain in effect until the work is done.

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