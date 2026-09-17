Part of busy road closed due to high water in Mercer County

MERCER COUNTY — Part of a busy road in Mercer County is closed due to high water.

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The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post that State Route 49 is closed at several locations.

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SR-49 is closed between U.S. 33 and State Route 707.

“Please do not drive through high water!” the sheriff’s office said.

Heavy rain fell in Mercer County on Thursday morning.

iWitness7 reporter Brian Secrest sent a photo of high water along Erastus Durbin Road in Celina.

Mercer and Auglaize counties are under a Flash Flood Warning until 11 a.m.

We will continue to update this story.

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