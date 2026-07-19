UPDATE: 1 in custody, part of busy road back open in Miamisburg, police say

Photo contributed by Miami Fire District (via Facebook)

MIAMISBURG — -UPDATE @ 6:57 P.M.-

A suspect is in custody after a Miamisburg police investigation.

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The Miamisburg Police Department said in a social media post that they have a suspect in custody.

Our news crew went to the scene and said that State Route 741 from Habitat Boulevard to Cox Arboretum Metro Park is back open after being closed.

Miamisburg PD said that there is no danger to the public.

News Center 7 will continue to update this developing story.

-INITIAL STORY-

Part of a busy road in Miamisburg is closed due to a police investigation.

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The Miamisburg Police Department said in a social media post that State Route 741 is closed from Habitat Boulevard to Cox Arboretum Metro Park “due to police activity.”

TRENDING STORIES:

They are asking people to avoid the area, according to the social media post.

The Miami Valley Fire District said that traffic is being rerouted.

We will continue to update this developing story.

Investigation SR 741 Miamisburg Photo contributed by Miami Fire District (via Facebook) (Miami Fire District (via Facebook))

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