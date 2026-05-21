Part of busy road closed due to sewer line repair in Greene Co.

SUGARCREEK TWP. — A portion of a busy road in Greene County will be closed today.

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Sugarcreek Township posted on social media that Little Sugarcreek Road will be closed between Timberly Drive and Woodland Ridge Court due to sewer line repair.

This is north of Feedwire Road.

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Crews will be completing a sewage line repair at that intersection.

It will be closed from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m., according to the social media post.

Drivers are encouraged to use an alternative route.

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