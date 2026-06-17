Part of busy road closed due to water main work in Montgomery Co. Crews are installing a water main at Gigi’s Place.

MIAMI TOWNSHIP — Part of a busy road will be closed today due to water main work in Miami Township.

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The township wrote in a social media post that westbound Spring Valley Pike will be closed starting at 7 a.m.

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The closure is due to a water main installation at the new Gigi’s Assisted Living Community, according to the social media post.

“The detour is Hunt Drive north to east on Ferndown to State Route (SR) 741,” the township said.

Drivers can get access to SR-741 from Ferndown Road.

The road is expected to reopen later this afternoon.

The grand opening for Gigi’s Place Assisted Living is scheduled for July 18, according to its website.

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