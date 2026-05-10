Part of busy road closed for gas main installation in Huber Heights next week

HUBER HEIGHTS — Drivers will have to take a different route in part of Montgomery County next week.
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Chambersburg Road will be closed west of Old Troy Pike between Stoney Creek Drive and Quail Ridge starting Monday, May 11, according to a Huber Heights city spokesperson.
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The closure is to allow for the installation of a new gas main pipe across the road.
It will start at 8:15 a.m. on Monday.
Traffic will be detoured via Fishburg Road, the city spokesperson said.
It is scheduled to reopen on Wednesday afternoon, May 13.
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