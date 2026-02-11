Part of busy road in Kettering to close for water main repairs

KETTERING — Part of a busy road in Kettering will close on Wednesday for a construction project, according to a spokesperson for the city.

Montgomery County Environmental Services is planning the road closure for the 1800 block of East David Road.

Crews will be repairing a main break and performing valve replacement, the spokesperson said.

The westbound lanes on East David Road will be closed during construction for worker and public safety.

Eastbound traffic on East David Road will remain open.

The construction will have the following traffic impacts and detours:

Large vehicles will be restricted starting at the intersection of Wilmington Pike and East David Road.

The road will be closed for small vehicles heading west starting at Jonathan Drive.

Small vehicles can use the local connection from Jonathan Drive to Tangent Drive to bypass the workzone.

“This excavation involves coordination with multiple utilities and is expected to take much of the day to complete,” the spokesperson said.

People driving in the area are encouraged to plan ahead, allow extra time to travel, and follow the posted signage and directions from workers on-site.

