Man hit by car at busy intersection in Montgomery County

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — Part of a busy road in Montgomery County is closed after a man was hit by a car on Monday.

The crash happened at the intersection of N Main Street and Elm Hill Road around 4:45 p.m., according to a spokesperson with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Upon arrival, deputies found a man, the car that hit him, and multiple witnesses.

Medics took the man to a local hospital for treatment; however, it is unclear how serious his injuries are.

The cause of this crash remains under investigation.

The incident remains under investigation by the Traffic Services Unit of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

News Center 7 is working to learn more information and will continue to follow this story.

