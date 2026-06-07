Part of busy road near I-70 closed due to crash in Huber Heights

HUBER HEIGHTS — Officers and medics responded to a crash in Huber Heights on Saturday night.

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The crash was reported around 10:10 p.m. on Brandt Pike near Interstate 70.

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OHGO cameras show that part of Brandt Pike is closed. At least three vehicles appear to be involved in the crash.

Several officers and medics are at the scene.

News Center 7 is working to learn what caused the crash and how many are injured.

We will continue to update this developing story.

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