Part of intersection closed to repair sinkhole in Montgomery Co.

NEW LEBANON — Crews will repair a sinkhole in Montgomery County today.

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The New Lebanon Police Department said on social media that the intersection of South Church Street and Lawson Avenue will be closed.

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The closure starts at around 8:45 a.m., and it’s expected to reopen around 2 p.m.

This will be while crews repair the sinkhole.

New Lebanon Police is asking drivers for their patience when the road is closed.

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