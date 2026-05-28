Part of intersection closed to repair sinkhole in Montgomery Co.

NEW LEBANON — Crews will repair a sinkhole in Montgomery County today.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The New Lebanon Police Department said on social media that the intersection of South Church Street and Lawson Avenue will be closed.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Police searching for 2 women accused of stealing almost $1400 worth of items from JCPenney
- Dog rescued after being found abandoned, tied to tree in Dayton neighborhood
- Death certificate: Kyle Busch had pneumonia for ‘days to weeks’ before he died
The closure starts at around 8:45 a.m., and it’s expected to reopen around 2 p.m.
This will be while crews repair the sinkhole.
New Lebanon Police is asking drivers for their patience when the road is closed.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]