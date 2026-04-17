Part of local street to be dedicated to late longtime employee

DAYTON — Part of a Dayton street will be dedicated to a longtime city employee.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Madison Street between First Street and Third Street will be honorarily renamed as “Amy C. Walbridge Way” for two years.

Walbridge served as Downtown Development Coordinator and was with the city for nearly 30 years.

TRENDING STORIES:

She died on March 28, 2025.

“Amy Walbridge devoted decades of service as the City of Dayton’s Downtown Development Coordinator, helping shape and strengthen the heart of our city. She believed deeply in Dayton, in its people, and in the power of community. Her work helped transform downtown, but it was her kindness, spirit, and the way she showed up for others that truly left a mark,” a city spokesperson said.

A dedication ceremony will be held on April 19, which would have been Walbridge’s birthday.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group