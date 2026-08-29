Passenger killed, driver flees scene after vehicle crashes, overturns

WARREN COUNTY — A 32-year-old woman was killed after a crash in Warren County early Saturday morning.

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Just before 2:50 a.m., troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) Lebanon Post were dispatched to Shaker Road near State Route 122 on reports of a serious injury crash.

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The investigation revealed that a tan Chevrolet Cruze was traveling southbound on Shaker Road and traveled off the right side of the roadway, striking two mailboxes before it overturned.

The passenger, identfied as 32-year-old Crystal Rains of Lebanon, was ejected from the vehicle.

The driver of the Cruze fled the scene, according to the OSHP.

Rains was pronounced dead at the scene by the Warren County Coroner’s Office.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol. If anyone has information about the crash or events leading up to the crash, contact the Lebanon Post at 513-932-4444.

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