Pedestrian bridge work will trigger US-68 closure in Greene County

Construction cones marking part of road with a layer of fresh asphalt.

GREENE COUNTY — U.S. Route 68 in Greene County will close for three days for work on a new pedestrian bridge.

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The closure will affect the section of highway located immediately south of Brush Row Road in Oldtown.

The closure will go into effect at approximately 8 a.m. on Sept. 15 and remain in place through the end of the workday on Thursday, Sept. 17, weather permitting.

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Crews will be doing electrical work and installing mesh on the pedestrian bridge at the Great Council State Park.

During the closure, traffic will be detoured using S.R. 343, S.R. 72, and U.S. 42, transportation officials said.

The pedestrian bridge is part of the U.S. 68 shared-use path project, which is creating a grade-separated, multi-use trail connection between the Little Miami Scenic Trail and the education center at Great Council State Park.

In addition to the bridge over U.S. 68, the project includes constructing a bridge over Oldtown Creek and making road improvements to U.S. 68 and its intersection with Brush Row Road.

Most of the construction is taking place off the roadway, but officials noted motorists may encounter intermittent lane restrictions and short-term closures.

The project is currently on track to reach substantial completion by late October or early November.

Completion of the project is scheduled for early summer 2027.

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