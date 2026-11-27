Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in area county

FILE PHOTO: A TikTok creator was killed in a crash in Alabama.

BUTLER COUNTY — One person has died after a pedestrian strike in Butler County on Thursday.

Two men tried to cross State Route 4 south of State Route 747 in Liberty Township, when a 2017 Ford Explorer struck one of them, according to a spokesperson.

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The male who was not hit fled the scene and could not be located.

The male who was struck died at the scene.

Both pedestrians were crossing the road in an area where no crosswalk was available.

The Butler County Coroner’s Office was unable to find any identification on the person who died. The man was described as a Hispanic male in his 20s wearing white shoes, blue jeans, and a green hooded sweatshirt.

He is about 5′5″ to 5’10″, between 150 lbs to 70 lbs, with short black hair.

Anyone with information on the crash or the person who died is asked to contact the Sgt. Poll at 513-785-1218 or Butler County Communications at 513-785-1309.

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