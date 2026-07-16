Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries in crash

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — Officers are investigating a crash that involved a vehicle and a pedestrian, leaving one person injured on Wednesday night.

Crews responded to the area of Princeton Road between Gilmore Road and Walden Ponds Circle in Fairfield Township around 10:45 p.m., according to a spokesperson.

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During the investigation, it was revealed that a man was crossing Princeton Road from the south side of the roadway to the north side when a Honda CRV struck him.

The man was not inside the crosswalk at the time of the crash.

The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and cooperated with investigators.

The man was transported to Butler County Regional Airport, where he was transferred to UC Health Air Care and then flown to UC Medical Center.

The pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation with the Fairfield Township Police Department.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information is encouraged to contact the Butler County Dispatch at 513-785-1300.

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