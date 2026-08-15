People coming together to clean up after devastating, historic flood in Wayne Co.

WAYNE COUNTY, INDIANA — Clean-up efforts are underway after devastating flooding swept through part of the region this week.

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News Center 7’s Amber Jenkins explains how people in Cambridge City, Indiana, will come together tonight on News Center 7 at 11:00.

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Residents may have to deal with more rain this weekend as they are about to use cleanup buckets to clean up damage from this week’s storms.

Over 300 buckets will be filled with cleaning supplies and are free to anyone impacted by this historic flood.

Lowe’s will start handing out buckets in a Richmond, Indiana, parking lot on Saturday.

Churches have been busy getting supplies to flood victims.

“They’ll say, well, I don’t want to take too much,” said Nancy Alford. “No, that’s what it’s here for.”

She has lived in Cambridge City her whole life and has never experienced a flood like this.

“Just broke my heart, because I’ve walked these streets, I drive them every day, and you know, I’ve lived here,” said Alford.

Pastor Danny Berry, Cambridge City Christian Church, said they need donations.

“We especially need things to help with cleanup,” he said. “We have a lot of food and things, but we need, like, buckets, because it’s going to take a lot to clean up.”

The bucket giveaway starts at 9 a.m. on Saturday.

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