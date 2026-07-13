People demand justice 1 year after 7-year-old boy’s remains found in Dayton

People are still demanding justice one year after a boy’s remains were found in Dayton.

DAYTON — People are still demanding justice one year after a boy’s remains were found in Dayton.

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As reported on News Center 7 at 11:00, seven-year-old Hershall Creachbaum’s remains were found near the McClure Street Bridge on July 12, 2025.

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Seven-year-old Hershall Creachbaum’s remains were found near the McClure Bridge exactly one year ago today, according to a previous report.

Creachbaum’s family gathered in Dayton and released balloons in his memory.

They were also joined by two local bike groups who are on a mission to heal their communities.

“This is an absolutely unnecessary situation,” said Viking Maye, Crusaders for Children. “This could have been avoided. 100 percent.”

Dan Rue of Eagle Riders was also there. Both said the same thing: if you see something, say something.

“So, it was nice to know we could all get together and come here at different clubs and meet and come for one common goal, to stop any kind of violence,” said Rue.

Both groups were here to support Hershall Creambaum’s family.

Ashley Johnson, Creachbaum’s mother, and Michael Kendrick, Johnson’s boyfriend, were arraigned on new charges back in April.

Kendrick faces four charges, with the most serious being murder.

He pleaded not guilty.

Johnson faces tampering with evidence and gross abuse of a corpse charges.

She also pleaded not guilty.

The Eagle Riders and Crusaders for Children went to the McClure Street Bridge to support Creachbaum’s family.

“Unfortunately, I never got to meet the boy. But talking with the family, he seemed like a sweet little boy,” said Maye. “He was autistic, but nonverbal. But he loved you, let you know he was full of love.”

These Miami Valley bikers are fighting for justice. Not just for Hershall, but for kids everywhere.

“What we do is we get out and make a bunch of noise. We’re ugly, we’re bikers, we are hairy, we try to do all this and that,” said Maye. “But at the end of the day, we’re trying to raise awareness for the kids and say, ‘Hey, this needs to stop.’”

He said once you get past these bikers’ hard exterior, you will find hearts of gold.

“I grew up with a great childhood, and it’s an opportunity for me to give back to the ones who didn’t have a great childhood,” said Maye.

Creachbaum’s family did not want to talk on camera on Sunday. Their focus was on having a peaceful evening, remembering Hershall.

Dan and Viking said that supporting families through tough times brings purpose to every ride they take.

We will continue to follow this story.

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