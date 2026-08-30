People line up ‘to reconnect’ with each other at Longest Table in Piqua

PIQUA — Neighbors came together for a non-traditional dinner party in Miami County on Saturday.

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News Center 7’s Kylie Bridgeman explains why this meal was so special tonight on News Center 7 at 11:00.

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The first Longest Table was held in Downtown Piqua, as previously reported.

The idea came from a local mom who wanted to find community and figured others might want to do the same.

That’s exactly what Joely Staley did.

“I did not know anyone in the community outside of my husband,” she said. “So, what better way than to just break bread and having you know have an opportunity to get to know your neighbors.”

People of all ages and backgrounds attended.

“I just think about the word connection, and what better way than to just reconnect and just find myself again,” said Staley.

This included educators to business owners.

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