People in Miami Valley concerned about rising gas prices after US-Iran peace negotiations fall apart

People in Miami Valley concerned about rising gas prices after US-Iran peace negotiations fall apart

MIAMI VALLEY — People in the Miami Valley are worried about the impacts the US blockade of the Strait of Hormuz could have on gas prices.

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As the war against Iran enters its 7th week, rising gas prices continue to impact Miami Valley drivers. News Center 7’s Amber Jenkins has the latest prices LIVE on News Center 7 Daybreak.

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After peace negotiations broke down over the weekend, President Trump ordered the US Navy to blockade the Strait of Hormuz.

U.S. Central Command announced that the blockade on all Iranian ports will begin at 10 a.m. on Monday, according to the Associated Press.

Here in the Miami Valley, drivers have watched gas prices increase over the last seven weeks.

This morning, gas at the Quik Trip on Edwin C Moses is at $3.82 a gallon.

News Center 7 will continue following this story.

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