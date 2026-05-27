People rescued from flooded homes in local neighborhood

Authorities in Clark County conducted a water rescue today after homeowners had their property flooded by rising water.

SPRINGFIELD TWP — Multiple people had to be rescued from their homes after heavy rain flooded a local neighborhood.

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Springfield Township Fire Department was called to flooding in the 5300 block of South Charleston Pike around 12:30 p.m.

As they were checking on homeowners, Deputy Fire Chief Jamie Allen said parents came up to firefighters.

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“Parents showed up, said that their children were inside the house on the second story,” Allen said.

However, the parents had no way to get to their kids.

“It was gonna take a boat to get them out of the water,” Allen said.

Allen said how the whole are flooded in the first place.

“Fields flood this time of year; it brings the corn stalks down, all the debris from where they’ve taken the corn down the year before, and it clogs the culvert here, and then it all backs up into this area,” he said.

Because of the cornstalks, the crews had to walk the boat to the kids.

“Water was up inside the living room area on the first floor. They were staying on the second floor until we got to the porch. Then we moved them into the boat and walked them back out,” Allen said.

Clark County Emergency Management was also called to the scene they are helping to remove all the cornstalks from the road and drains.

But now what’s next?

“We’ll look at different funding mechanisms to maybe mitigate some of the issues moving forward. If it’s available, we’ll certainly seek that out,” Michelle Clements-Pitsick, Clark County EMA director, said.

The road will remain closed until crews can remove the corn and they’re done assessing the damage.

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