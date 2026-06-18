Performing arts institute hit with break-in, theft; police seek suspects

SPRINGFIELD — Springfield police are asking for public assistance to identify two people believed to be responsible for a break-in and theft at the Ohio Performing Arts Institute.

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The owner of the Ohio Performing Arts Institute contacted Springfield police on June 10 after being alerted to the break-in.

The owner, who was out of town, had an employee check the building, who then reported extensive destruction inside.

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Springfield police have since released surveillance photos of two people seen inside the art institute, taken moments before the cameras were reportedly ripped down.

Lt. Matt Buynak with the Springfield Police Department described the scene officers encountered upon arrival.

“Inside the business was ransacked, furniture toppled over, fire extinguisher was sprayed all over the place, drawers had been gone through,” Buynak said.

The police report also indicated that two speakers were stolen, among other items.

News Center 7 reached out to Ohio Performing Arts Institute for a statement.

“It is really frustrating because all of our income goes back into our programs, providing dance and theatre education and performance opportunities to youth and adults in our community,” Amy Davidge, artistic director and owner, said.

Springfield police have received numerous calls and leads regarding the identities of the two individuals since posting their photos.

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