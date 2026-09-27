Person in critical condition after being struck by car

COLUMBUS — One person is in critical condition after being hit by a car on Saturday morning.
First responders were called to the 900 block of Barnett Road around 8:30 a.m. after a report of a pedestrian being struck, according to our news partners, WBNS.
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One person was transported to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.
It is unclear if the driver who hit the pedestrian stayed at the scene.
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