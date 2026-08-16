Person dies after being hit by multiple vehicles

COLUMBUS — A person was killed after they were struck by multiple vehicles on Saturday night.

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Columbus Police officers responded to the intersection of Cleveland Avenue and Lehner Road around 10 p.m. on a report of a person who had been hit by a vehicle, our news partners WBNS-10 TV reported.

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According to police, an adult was in the roadway on Cleveland Avenue, near the Lehner Road intersection, when they were struck by multiple vehicles.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity has not been released at this time.

At least one driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

Police are working to identify any additional vehicles and drivers that may have been involved.

The crash remains under investigation.

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