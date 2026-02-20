Person forced from home after lightning reportedly hits house in Vandalia neighborhood

VANDALIA — A person has been forced out of their home after a reported lightning strike in a Vandalia neighborhood.

The City of Vandalia Division of Fire said in a social media post that firefighters responded around 10:48 p.m. to the 300 block of Watercup Avenue on a reported structure fire.

When firefighters arrived, they found light smoke in the home and got the occupant safely outside.

“It appears that a lightning strike did significant damage to the home’s electrical panel and possibly the home’s water heater and water line,” the social media post said. “There was a small fire in the panel that was quickly handled.”

The homeowner was forced from their home.

No injuries were reported.

There was a working smoke detector in the home. No damage estimate is currently available.

