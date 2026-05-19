Person found dancing in road with box turtle arrested on drug charges

INDIANA — A person in Indiana was arrested on drug charges after they were spotted dancing with a turtle in the road.

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The Indiana DNR Division of Law Enforcement shared information about the incident on Facebook.

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Indiana conservation officers arrested the suspect in Harrison County, which is in the south-central part of the state.

Officers saw the individual dancing in the road while carrying an Eastern box turtle.

They later discovered that the person allegedly had methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, according to the post.

The DNR said Eastern box turtles cannot be collected from the wild.

The species is long-lived, slow to mature, and has a few offspring per year.

Officers released the unharmed turtle near the area from which it was removed.

For more information on box turtles and how they can be protected, click here.

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