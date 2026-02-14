Person found dead after brush fire

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — One person is dead after a brush fire in southern Ohio on Friday.

Around 4:30 p.m., crews responded to the area of Ronald Reagan Highway and the Colerain Ave eastbound exit ramp in Colerain Township on reports of a brush fire, our news partners WCPO-9 TV reported.

When the fire was extinguished, police said a body was found in the open area of the exit ramp.

Police told WCPO-9 TV that the identity of the person is unknown.

The investigation is ongoing by the Colerain Township Police Criminal Investigative Unit.

