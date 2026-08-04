Person hospitalized after construction trench rescue

BUTLER COUNTY — One person was hospitalized after being rescued from a construction trench on Monday evening.

Madison Township Fire Department responded to a call for a fall on Kennel Road just after 6 p.m., according to a social media post.

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Upon arriving at the scene, it was determined that the fall was a trench rescue.

Additional crews were requested from the City of Trenton Fire Department along with the Butler County Technical Rescue teams.

Working together, the crews were able to stabilize the trench and extricate the person who was trapped.

The person was transported to a local trauma center.

“We would like to thank those agencies that assisted with this extrication, showing once again that interagency training and cooperation is in the best interest of the patients we serve,” said the post.

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