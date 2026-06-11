Person of interest identified in Ohio festival mass shooting

TOLEDO — Police have identified a person of interest in a mass shooting that happened at an Ohio festival over the weekend.

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In a social media update on Wednesday, the Toledo Police Department said arrest warrants have been issued for 20-year-old Ka Nye Taylor.

He is wanted on 11 counts of felonious assault in connection with the shooting at the Old West End Festival on June 6.

“Ka Nye Taylor, 20 years of age, is a black male, 5’11, 130 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes,” the department said.

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Investigators have also obtained pictures of a second shooting and are currently working to identify him.

Shooting suspect Old West End Festival (Toledo Police Department)

As previously reported, 12 people were shot at the Old West End Festival in Toledo on Saturday.

Investigators said the gunfire stemmed from a “dispute” between two “rival groups,” according to our CBS affiliate WTOL-11.

All of the victims are in stable condition and continue to improve.

Of the 12 people shot, three of them were involved in the dispute and the remaining nine were bystanders, according to our affiliate.

Those with information on the whereabouts of Taylor or the identity of the second shooter are encouraged to call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to their arrests.

The US Marshals Service is also offering an award of up to $5,000.

News Center 7 will continue to update this developing story.

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