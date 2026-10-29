Person reportedly trapped inside car after Dayton crash

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DAYTON — First responders are on the scene of a serious crash in Dayton.

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The crash was reported in the area of N. James H. McGee Boulevard and N. Gettysburg Avenue around 11:24 a.m.

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Initial reports to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch were that a car had crashed into a field.

A dispatch supervisor also confirmed that someone was reported to be trapped in the car.

Information on any potential injuries was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. We’ll provide updates as we learn more.

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