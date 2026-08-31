Person rescued from Terminal Tower elevator shaft

CLEVELAND — Firefighters with the Cleveland Division of Fire rescued a person trapped inside an elevator.

Crews were dispatched to Terminal Tower late Thursday night into Friday morning, according to a social media post.

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With no normal floor access to the elevator, Technical Rescue 1, with assistance from the Tower 1 crew, conducted a rope-based pickoff rescue.

A rescuer was able to access and secure the person trapped, and both were pulled up five stories through the elevator shaft and removed through the top of the elevator.

Terminal Tower Rescue Cleveland (Cleveland Division of Fire/ Facebook)

The person suffered no injuries.

Elevator emergencies can present unique challenges depending on the building and the position of the car.

Specialized rope-rescue equipment and training give firefighters another option when conventional access isn’t possible.

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