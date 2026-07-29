Person shows up at hospital after shooting in Montgomery Co.

JEFFERSON TWP. — A person showed up at a local hospital after being shot in Montgomery County early Wednesday.

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The victim arrived at Kettering Health Dayton (Grandview) at around 12:20 a.m., according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center (RDC) supervisor.

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The shooting happened at the 5900 block of W Third Street in Jefferson Township.

News Center 7 is working to learn the victim’s condition and what led to the shooting.

We will continue to follow this story.

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