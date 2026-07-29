Person shows up at hospital after shooting in Montgomery Co.

JEFFERSON TWP. — A person showed up at a local hospital after being shot in Montgomery County early Wednesday.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The victim arrived at Kettering Health Dayton (Grandview) at around 12:20 a.m., according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center (RDC) supervisor.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 1 dead, 2 injured after 3-vehicle crash on busy area road
- West Carrollton City Council member announces resignation
- Springfield residents divided over TPS expiration for Haitian neighbors; Mayor issues statement
The shooting happened at the 5900 block of W Third Street in Jefferson Township.
News Center 7 is working to learn the victim’s condition and what led to the shooting.
We will continue to follow this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]