Person wanted after setting 4-H project chicken coop on fire

One young 4-H member in Preble County nearly lost that opportunity this weekend after someone set her family’s chicken coop on fire.

PREBLE COUNTY — For many kinds, the county fair is the reward after months of raising and caring for their animals.

One young 4-H member in Preble County nearly lost that opportunity this weekend, after someone set her family’s chicken coop on fire.

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In just two weeks, the Preble County Fairgrounds barns will be full of animals raised by 4-H kids looking to win best in show.

10-year-old Carlee Watson isn’t going to let this weekend’s fire take away that excitement.

“I think that’s going to be super fun,” Carlee said.

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This year’s county fair is going to be special for the 10-year-old.

This is the first time she’s showing chickens through 4-H.

“My best friend also does it, so I wanted to try it, and it just seems like a good thing to do with my chickens,” Watson said.

Over the weekend, cameras caught someone on video setting fire to one of Carlee’s coops.

“It could have ruined my 4-H projects if our garage wasn’t brick, but it could still because of the smoke; it can have aftereffects to them,” Carlee said.

More than a dozen chickens were inside the coops when the fire started.

Carlee’s dad Scott Watson said he believes someone might have started the fire since they have a rooster, which can be noisy.

“Basically, I just want to find out who did this and pray to God it don’t ever happen again,” Watson said.

Carlee was going to show that rooster at the fair, but she got rid of it after the fire.

“It’s unfortunate that a family was, you know, trying their hardest to learn different attributes in the 4-H program and that was, you know, cut short or taken from them in an unfortunate event,” Preble County 4-H Director Michaela Willsey said.

Willsey added that the program is meant to teach kids about hard work and responsibility, so they can overcome obstacles.

“This is one instance where I think the 4-H can back their youth and say their ability to overcome this will only strengthen their ability to move forward,” Willsey said.

Despite the potential setback, Carlee is still looking forward to the county fair.

“Setting up them and showing and being able to like walk, like be there like all the time,” Carlee said.

The Eaton Police Department doesn’t have a suspect. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the department.

We will continue to follow this story.

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