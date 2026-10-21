Petition calls for leadership changes after cell phone search at local school

A petition is calling for change at a Clark County School district.

Petition calls for leadership changes after cell phone search at local school

CLARK COUNTY — A petition is calling for change at a Clark County School district.

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This comes after a cell phone search at Northwestern Junior/Senior High School.

Parent Philip Bauer started the online petition.

It calls for the resignation of the district’s superintendent and its junior/senior high school principal and vice principal.

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It got more than 100 signatures in a day.

“If they’re not going to police themselves, then we as the community are going to have to come together and kind of push them a little bit to do the right thing,” Bauer said.

Last week, students at the junior/senior high school said an administrator asked them to lift their shirts during a cell phone search.

Myles Franklin is a junior; he said the situation made him uncomfortable.

In a statement the school district posted on social media Monday, it said no unprofessional conduct took place.

Franklin said there has been tension at school since the search.

“A lot less kids are in class because they’re all protesting,” Franklin said.

In a statement, the Northwestern Teachers Association said:

“The Northwestern Teachers Association is disappointed with the speed in which the investigation was closed and, like so many others in our community, we are left with questions and unresolved concerns.”

Bauer said he feels the same.

“Share the findings, speak to the victims, the students, speak to their parents, the staff that were involved, and share what happened and we can go from there,” he said.

Bauer said the online petition calls for resignations but said it doesn’t have to go that far.

“It doesn’t necessarily mean that anybody has to lose their job, just be transparent,” he said.

Franklin said students just want accountability.

“Hopefully they apologize for what they did, honestly,” Franklin said.

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