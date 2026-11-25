NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 20: Eli, a Chihuahua, poses as a Thanksgiving turkey at the Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade on October 20, 2012 in New York City. Hundreds of dog owners festooned their pets for the annual event, the largest of its kind in the United States. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

DAYTON — The Humane Society of Greater Dayton is advising pet owners across the Miami Valley to take safety precautions during Thanksgiving festivities to protect animals from holiday-related hazards.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The organization cautioned that common Thanksgiving traditions, including rich foods, open trash bins, and large gatherings, can lead to veterinary emergencies.

Rich turkey scraps and seasonings pose some of the most immediate hazards during the meal.

Fatty foods such as poultry skin, gravy, butter, and meat drippings can trigger severe digestive upset or pancreatitis, a painful inflammation of the pancreas.

Cooked poultry bones present an additional threat because they easily splinter, creating choking hazards, intestinal blockages, or internal tears.

Pet owners who wish to share meat should set aside a small portion of fully cooked, boneless and skinless turkey before adding any butter, sauces or spices.

Several traditional side dishes also include ingredients that are toxic to companion animals. Allium vegetables — including onions, garlic, chives and leeks — contain compounds that damage red blood cells in both dogs and cats.

Grapes and raisins, which frequently appear in holiday stuffings, autumn salads and baked desserts, can cause acute kidney damage in dogs.

TRENDING STORIES:

Holiday desserts and confectioneries carry separate toxicity risks. Chocolate and macadamia nuts are hazardous to pets, while products made with xylitol — an artificial sweetener found in sugar-free baked goods, gums and candies — can cause rapid poisoning.

Hosts are urged to ask guests to refrain from feeding animals from dinner plates and to keep serving platters well out of reach.

Unbaked goods and beverages in the kitchen present additional dangers.

Raw yeast bread dough continues to expand within the warm environment of an animal’s stomach, potentially causing painful, life-threatening abdominal bloating.

Kitchen trash containers require strict monitoring during and after meal preparation.

Securing trash cans with tight-fitting lids, placing bins behind closed doors, or removing trash bags outside can prevent foraging.

Large family gatherings and altered household routines can also cause psychological stress for animals.

Exposure to unfamiliar faces, unusual scents, and elevated noise levels can overwhelm family pets.

Owners can help their animals by designating a quiet retreat room equipped with a favorite bed, blanket, familiar toys, and fresh water, while instructing guests to leave the resting animal undisturbed.

Holiday arrivals and departures present an increased risk of household pets bolting through open doorways.

The organization recommends placing pets in an enclosed room during peak periods when guests are arriving or leaving.

Pet owners should also ensure that collars, identification tags and microchip registry data contain accurate, up-to-date contact information.

Seasonal centerpieces and decorative items present physical and chemical dangers.

In the event of accidental ingestion, the society advises pet owners to contact their primary veterinarian or an emergency animal hospital immediately rather than waiting for signs of illness.

Pet owners can also reach the ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center at (888) 426-4435.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

@2026 Cox Media Group