PFL recognizes 2 Dayton Flyers after thrilling win over San Diego

DAYTON — The Pioneer Football League (PFL) recognized two University of Dayton football players after Saturday’s win over San Diego.

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Senior wide receiver Gavin Lochow was named PFL Offensive Player of the Week. Junior wideout LeRoy Lewis IV earned Special Teams Player of the Week.

Both players made big contributions in Dayton’s 37-32 win over the Toreros at Welcome Stadium.

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Lochow scored three touchdowns. He caught two and ran for a third.

The senior wideout caught a 10-yard touchdown pass late in the second quarter to put UD ahead, 21-10, at halftime. He ran 56 yards for a touchdown early in the third quarter that put the Flyers ahead, 28-10.

Dayton trailed San Diego, 32-31, late in the fourth quarter. Quarterback Bryce Schondelmyer found Lochow for a 13-yard touchdown with 57 seconds left. Gavin Lochow caught 11 passes for 145 all-purpose yards (83 receiving, 56 rushing, and six return yards).

UD trailed 10-0 midway through the first quarter. Lewis returned a kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown to spark the Flyer comeback.

The duo joins Paul Kelly, Javawn Brooks, and Joe Kingsbury as previous PFL weekly award winners.

Dayton’s next game is Saturday, Oct. 31.

The play Stetson in DeLand, Florida. UD is tied for first place in the PFL.

Kickoff is at 1 p.m. WHIO Radio will broadcast the game with Larry Hansgen and Mike Kelly.

No. 3 LeRoy Lewis IV returns a 1st quarter kickoff for a touchdown Photo courtesy Rick Roshto - www.dblrphoto.com (RICK_ROSHTO/Rick Roshto)

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