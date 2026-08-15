Phase 2 of utility project to begin Monday, road closed for 7 weeks

PIQUA — The second phase of a utility project in Piqua will begin on Monday.

On August 17, Washington Road between Drake Road and Bausman Road will be closed for the second phase, according to a spokesperson.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

Work on the second phase is anticipated to be completed by September 28.

Local traffic will continue to have access to homes and businesses within the work zone.

Drivers are encouraged to plan, follow posted detours, and allow additional travel time while work is being completed.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]