Pilot, 2 juveniles injured after plane hits tree in Miami County, OSHP says

Multiple people were hurt after a plane crash in Miami County

MIAMI COUNTY — Federal investigators will be in Miami County to investigate a small plane crash.

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News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson has the latest information LIVE on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.

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Medics and Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) troopers responded around 9:30 p.m. to a reported plane crash on Monroe-Concord and Nashville Roads, as previously reported.

Sgt. Austin Klemen said that a small-engine plane was trying to land on a landing strip when it hit a tree and crashed.

“It looks like he was coming from the northeast to the southwest on a landing attempt,” he said.

A medical helicopter flew the pilot to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries.

Medics transported two juveniles to a local hospital with minor injuries. Sgt. Kleman said both children are expected to be okay.

“I know the FAA and NTSB were contacted; that’s standard procedure,” he said. “As far as any overnight response, they should be here first thing in the morning just to do their supplemental investigation.”

The Miami County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) also responded to reports of a small fuel leak.

News Center 7 will continue to update this developing story.

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