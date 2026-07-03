Pilot creates America 250 scene flying across Ohio

America 250 pattern (FlightRadar24)
By Noelle Horn, WHIO.com

OHIO — A pilot creatively celebrated America’s 250th birthday Friday.

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A pilot flew across Ohio and created a USA 250 outline, according to the flight-tracking service FlightAware.

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The pilot spent more than five hours carving the message over northern Ohio.

They flew a single-engine Cessna Skylane RG.

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