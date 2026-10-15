Pilot injured after plane crashes into woods at Ohio airport

UNION COUNTY — A pilot was injured after a plane crashed in Union County on Wednesday.

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The Union County Sheriff’s Office 911 Communications Center received a report of a plane crash just before 10 a.m. at the Union County Airport.

The caller said that a small green airplane crashed into a wooded area on Clymer Road in Marysville, according to the sheriff’s office.

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Law enforcement and medics responded to the scene. They found a green 2018 Zenith 750 aircraft in a wooded area on airport property.

“The aircraft’s tail was elevated in the air, while the cockpit rested on the ground against the tree,” the sheriff’s office said.

An initial investigation shows that the plane took off westbound on Runway 27. After it went airborne, the plane made a sharp right turn and flew over the taxiway. It hit the ground and a small tree, according to the sheriff’s office.

Medics transported the pilot, identified as Bruce Atherton, to the hospital with minor injuries.

The FAA and Union County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the crash.

Plane Crash Union County Photo contributed by Union County Sheriff's Office (via Facebook) (Union County Sheriff's Office (via Facebook))

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