Pilot, passenger not injured after possible mechanical failure causes plane crash in Clark County

SPRINGFIELD — A possible mechanical failure caused a small plane to crash at a local airport on Monday evening.
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Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) troopers responded to reports of the crash at the Springfield-Beckley Municipal Airport on Blee Road around 7:30 p.m., according to a previous News Center 7 report.
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The preliminary investigation revealed a 1979 Piper Saratoga SP single-engine airplane, piloted by 78-year-old Michael Styles of Dayton, was flying from Dayton-Wright Brothers Airport to Springfield-Beckley Municipal Airport.
While landing, the Piper’s front landing gear potentially suffered mechanical failure, and its front end made contact with the runway.
The Piper slid and came to a stop just off the side of the runway.
Styles and his passenger, 78-year-old Pamela Styles of Dayton, were not injured in the crash.
Air traffic at the airport was temporarily delayed during the crash investigation. The scene was cleared just before 9:30 p.m.
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) was notified and will conduct its own investigation. The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
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