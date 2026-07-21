Pilot, passenger not injured after possible mechanical failure causes plane crash in Clark County

Possible malfunction leads to plane crash in Clark County, OSHP says OSHP troopers responded to reports of the crash at the Springfield-Beckley Municipal Airport on Blee Road around 7:40 p.m.
By Ren Sikes, WHIO.com

SPRINGFIELD — A possible mechanical failure caused a small plane to crash at a local airport on Monday evening.

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Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) troopers responded to reports of the crash at the Springfield-Beckley Municipal Airport on Blee Road around 7:30 p.m., according to a previous News Center 7 report.

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The preliminary investigation revealed a 1979 Piper Saratoga SP single-engine airplane, piloted by 78-year-old Michael Styles of Dayton, was flying from Dayton-Wright Brothers Airport to Springfield-Beckley Municipal Airport.

While landing, the Piper’s front landing gear potentially suffered mechanical failure, and its front end made contact with the runway.

The Piper slid and came to a stop just off the side of the runway.

Styles and his passenger, 78-year-old Pamela Styles of Dayton, were not injured in the crash.

Air traffic at the airport was temporarily delayed during the crash investigation. The scene was cleared just before 9:30 p.m.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) was notified and will conduct its own investigation. The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

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