Pilot, passenger not injured after possible mechanical failure causes plane crash in Clark County

OSHP troopers responded to reports of the crash at the Springfield-Beckley Municipal Airport on Blee Road around 7:40 p.m.

Possible malfunction leads to plane crash in Clark County, OSHP says

SPRINGFIELD — A possible mechanical failure caused a small plane to crash at a local airport on Monday evening.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) troopers responded to reports of the crash at the Springfield-Beckley Municipal Airport on Blee Road around 7:30 p.m., according to a previous News Center 7 report.

TRENDING STORIES:

The preliminary investigation revealed a 1979 Piper Saratoga SP single-engine airplane, piloted by 78-year-old Michael Styles of Dayton, was flying from Dayton-Wright Brothers Airport to Springfield-Beckley Municipal Airport.

While landing, the Piper’s front landing gear potentially suffered mechanical failure, and its front end made contact with the runway.

The Piper slid and came to a stop just off the side of the runway.

Styles and his passenger, 78-year-old Pamela Styles of Dayton, were not injured in the crash.

Air traffic at the airport was temporarily delayed during the crash investigation. The scene was cleared just before 9:30 p.m.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) was notified and will conduct its own investigation. The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]