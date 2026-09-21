Pilot uninjured after plane crash at Ohio airport

Trooper with state patrol finds, attends to father and son who were in a car on I-75 in Butler County and overdosed on heroin. (Cox Media Group Ohio/archives)

ALLEN COUNTY — A 74-year-old man was not injured after his plane crashed at a northern Ohio airport.

Troopers who are investigating the crash said that John Shaffer was attempting to land his Rand KR-2 plane at the Allen County Regional Airport, according to our news partners WTOL.

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Shaffer’s landing gear on the plane was not fully locked into the down position.

Troopers said the fuselage struck the ground during the landing.

Shaffer was not injured in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

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