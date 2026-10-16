Pink ribbons in Wright Dunbar District aim to raise breast cancer awareness

DAYTON — Giant pink ribbons painted along the sidewalks in the Wright Dunbar District are meant to remember those who died from breast cancer, symbolize the strength of those fighting it, and spread awareness of the importance of staying on top of your breast health.

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Sybil Martin, Executive Director of the Norma J Ross Memorial Foundation, told News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson that their goal is to limit the barriers people face getting mammograms, such as lack of insurance coverage or transportation.

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On Friday, Premier Health parked its Mobile Mammogram truck in the Wright Dunbar District. The truck travels around the area, bringing the service to the people.

“We don’t want that to be the reason they do not have this service done,” Martin said.

She added that another huge barrier is fear, saying some women are scared about the actual mammogram itself while others fear hearing the words “You have breast cancer.”

“The fear is something that we work very hard on, but that’s a very personal battle to get over,” Martin added. “But we are here to help in every way that we absolutely can.”

She hopes that as people come through the Wright Dunbar District, they see the pink ribbons and consider getting their breast health checked, honor breast cancer survivors, and remember those who lost their battle.

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