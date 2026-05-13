Piqua announces 2026 Movie in the Park series

PIQUA — The City of Piqua is bringing back its Movie in the Park series this summer.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Three different movies will be shown at Lock 9 Park this summer during the free event.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Bengals QB to star in upcoming season of “Quarterback” series
- 15-year-old suffers burns after science experiment at local school
- Local police help capture fugitive wanted for murders in Belgium and Albania
The 2026 schedule includes:
- “Zootopia 2″ on Sunday, June 7
- “Hoppers” on Sunday, July 12
- “The Super Mario Galaxy Movie” on Sunday, August 9
The events include free popcorn, snow cones, cotton candy, face painting, and character appearances.
Guests are encouraged to bring their own blankets and lawn chairs.
Activities begin at 6 p.m., and the movies start at 7 p.m.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]