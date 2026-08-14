Piqua announces fogging schedule after mosquito tests positive for West Nile Virus

PIQUA — The City of Piqua says mosquito fogging will take place after a mosquito tested positive for West Nile Virus near a park.

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As previously reported, a mosquito tested positive for the virus near Goodrich Giles Park.

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The city has contracted with Bug A Boo to conduct mosquito fogging throughout the city at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 17, Aug. 31, and Sept. 14.

“The treatment is intended to help reduce the mosquito population and minimize the potential for disease transmission,” the city said in a release.

Two trucks will treat the entire city, as well as along the bike trail.

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